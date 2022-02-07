Netflix is releasing 86 movies in 2022. Here’s their rather extra trailer.

Remember how stacked Netflix’s original movie slate was last year?

Well this year they’ve gone one (or rather 15) better, upping their movie count from 71 to 86 and teasing the lineup in a hectic (not to mention mildly cheesy) trailer.

Turning to speak to the camera mid-scene are the likes of Ryan Reynolds in family film The Adam Project, Chris Hemsworth in sci-fi action Spiderhead, Halle Berry in sci-fi epic The Mothership, and Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown in the action adventure sequel Enola Holmes 2.

Elsewhere we’re also getting Guillermo Del Toro’s stop-motion musical reimagining of Pinocchio, Regina King as political icon Shirley Chisholm in Shirley, a new Stephen King adaptation (Mr Harrigan’s Phone) starring Donald Sutherland, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (starring Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline), Dev Patel’s directorial debut, and many more.

Beam it into our hungry eyeballs.

