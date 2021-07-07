Netflix lays out a new He-Man story in its latest ‘Masters of the Universe’ trailer

Fans of He-Man have lots of questions about what to expect from Netflix’s star-studded Masters of the Universe: Revelation series, created by Kevin Smith and based on the classic Mattel toys. This latest trailer at last brings some answers for the first part of the series, which spans five half-hour episodes.

Picking up after the events of the beloved ’80s cartoon, Revelations opens into an Eternia — the setting for these stories — where the magic that created it is fading. Whatever the cause may be, it sounds like this is a big enough threat that one-time enemies may have to work together. Though it also sounds like He-Man’s arch-nemesis Skeletor, voiced here by Mark Hamill, may not be on board with that plan.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out more. Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelations comes to Netflix on July 23.