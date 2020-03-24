Netflix Orders More ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Circle,’ ‘Rhythm + Flow’ and Marie Kondo

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has gone renewal happy.

The streamer has handed out a whole bunch of renewals to its alternative series, namely two more seasons of “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle,” one more season of “Rhythm + Flow,” and another Marie Kondo series titled “Sparking Joy.”

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Netflix VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials Brandon Riegg announcing the pickups. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

The first season of “Love Is Blind” took the internet by storm, with viewers left in disbelief that people could be sure they wanted to marry someone after ten days of dating in separate pods, but never seeing their prospective life partners.

Hosts Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey will be back for two more seasons of the wild dating experiment to once more ask the question, is love blind? Casting for season 2 is currently underway in Chicago, per Netflix, with casting for season 3 to follow.

“Love Is Blind” hails from Kinetic Content and is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Brian Smith.

In other dating show-come-social experiment renewal news, “The Circle” has also been picked up for two more seasons of contestants being isolated and forced to communicate via messages and emojis through a special social media app.

Host Michelle Buteau will be back to oversee a group of new singles vying for a $100K prize. Netflix promises that “new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store” over the next two seasons of the Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group-produced series. Casting for season 2 is currently open.

Moving to the singing, or more accurately rapping, competition series front, the dynamic trio of Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris are returning for another season of searching for the next hip-hop sensation with “Rhythm + Flow.” Contestants for the new season have a pretty tough act to follow after Inglewood rapper D Smoke blew everyone away with his “Last Supper” performance to win season 1, and auditions for season 2 are currently underway.

“Rhythm + Flow” is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and Harris all exec produce alongside Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co., Jeff Pollack and Nikki Boella.

Last, but not least, Marie Kondo is bringing joy to our screens once more with a new series which will see her and her prolific tidying team set out to tidy one small American town. Precisely which town Kondo will tidy has yet to be decided, and viewers are currently able nominate their town if it’s in need of some special care from Kondo.

“Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo” hails from Alfred Street Industries and is exec produced by Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, and Dan Volpe.

