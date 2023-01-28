Netflix to Crack Down on Password Sharing from March

Advertisements







Things will get more challenging for you if you’re currently logging into Netflix with someone else’s username and password.

In the upcoming months, Netflix will start prohibiting customers from disclosing their account passwords to anybody outside of their household, the video-streaming firm hinted in a letter to shareholders last week.

Additionally, it will begin promoting a paid sharing option and a less expensive subscription plan financed by adverts.

From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near-term member growth,” Netflix said in its letter. “But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue.”

Netflix currently allows multiple customized profiles to be created under a single account, but the profiles are intended to be used by members of the same household.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, wrote in a statement announcing the paid share feature last year.

“As a result, accounts are being shared between households, impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”



