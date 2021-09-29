Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 first look is the fan service we crave

Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton shifts focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), just like the book series During its “TUDUM” global event, Netflix dropped a first look that gives us a taste of what’s in store for the eldest Bridgerton.

In the clip, Anthony banters — well, argues — with Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education actor Simone Ashley. Anthony claims Kate eavesdropped on him, while Kate sees Anthony as too stuck up and full of himself.

Fans of the books are already crowding YouTube with excited comments about how “book fans are in for a real treat” and even whomever chose this clip wants to “give the book readers everything they want.” Is this an enemies-to-lovers trope I’m smelling? I sure hope so.

Bridgerton Season 2 is coming in 2022.