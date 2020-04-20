Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ Gets First Trailer Featuring Star-Studded Cast – Watch Now!

Netflix‘s brand new limited series Hollywood has its debut trailer!

The new series is from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Here’s a synopsis: Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

The limited series, which consists of seven episodes on the streaming service, stars series regulars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello, with notable guest stars Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.