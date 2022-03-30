Netflix’s intense ‘Yakamoz S-245’ teaser sees humans escaping the apocalypse on a submarine

As we learned from the BBC’s excellent show Vigil, being trapped on a submarine is not much fun. But what about if you were trapped on one while the Earth above you was being destroyed by a strange natural catastrophe?

That’s the idea at the centre of Netflix’s upcoming series Yakamoz S-245, written by Into the Night writer Jason George, and set in the same universe in which that story – which sees a plane full of passengers trying to outrun a burning sun – takes place. The show stars Kivanç Tatlitug, Özge Özpirinçci, and Ertan Saban at the centre of the action.

Yakamoz S-245 lands on Netflix Apr. 20.

