Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ ending gets explained by Kevin Smith

So, you’ve smashed all five episodes of Netflix’s excellent reboot of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. How about that ending?

If you’ve got a powerful amount of questions about what just happened in Eternia, showrunner Kevin Smith teamed up with Netflix to answer a few in this “Ending Explained” video above.

Where will Part 2 begin? What exactly happened in the final battle? What’s up with Evil-Lyn’s staff?

It goes without saying that this has some major spoilers in it — it’s a chat about the ending, after all.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on Netflix.

Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

