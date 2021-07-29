Latest News
Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ ending gets explained by Kevin Smith
So, you’ve smashed all five episodes of Netflix’s excellent reboot of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. How about that ending?
If you’ve got a powerful amount of questions about what just happened in Eternia, showrunner Kevin Smith teamed up with Netflix to answer a few in this “Ending Explained” video above.
Where will Part 2 begin? What exactly happened in the final battle? What’s up with Evil-Lyn’s staff?
It goes without saying that this has some major spoilers in it — it’s a chat about the ending, after all.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on Netflix.
