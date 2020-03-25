Netflix’s Viewership Numbers Are on the Rise

With people staying home right now due to the coronavirus, Netflix is seeing a huge boost in viewership numbers. Streaming services all around are seeing a rise in eyeballs. A few streaming services are even giving out free 30-day trials right now, including CBS All-Access and Showtime.

Netflix’s Numbers

During CNN’s Reliable Sources (source: Deadline), Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos shared the obvious news: more people are streaming. Brains and eyeballs are probably being fried all over the world right now from the streaming. Sarandos confirmed their numbers are up:

“You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people. People certainly are watching a lot more Netflix. As Governor [Andrew] Cuomo said so beautifully the best thing you can do is stay at home we are trying hard to help.”

Netflix had to go as far as reducing streaming quality in Europe out of fear there wasn’t enough bandwidth for all the video content being consumed. Netflix didn’t break the Internet or come close to it, but in these times, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Any Chance in Schedules?

Netflix had to shut down productions all over the world on their television shows and feature films, leaving thousands out of work. They’re paying their crews for the next two weeks and have plans to continue to do what they can to take care of them. It’s a massive disruption that, according to Sarandos, won’t lessen their content output this year. Not until late 2020 would the coronavirus change Netflix’s release plans:

“It’s been a massive disruption. Every one of our productions around the world is shut down. It’s unprecedented in history…. What’s happening now is we work pretty far ahead with delivering all the episodes of our shows at once so no disruption over the next few months, maybe later in the year as physical production is not operational.”

$100 Million Netflix Plan

Netflix is doing what they can to help those in the entertainment industry in need. Right now, over 120,000 crew members have lost their gigs. The streaming giant recently and kindly established a $100 million fund. $15 million is going straight to third parties and non-profits providing relief to casts and crews now unemployed. Netflix is supporting SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the United States as well. Crews across the United States, Asia, and Latin America will receive assistance from Netflix’s funds.

What to Stream on Netflix

Right now, people can’t stop talking about The Tiger King. New to streaming, the crime story has people across the Internet talking. The limited series sounds like can’t-miss TV. Of course, Netflix now touts what’s most popular on their platform, but their most popular program is NBC’s The Office. No doubt people are watching the Dunder Mifflin crew on a loop at this time. Those comfort food comedies, such as Parks and Recreation and Cheers, are providing much-needed distractions and laughs at the moment.

The streaming platform recently released two comedy specials absolutely worth checking from comedians and pals, Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. Segura’s latest, in particular, is one of the finest, funniest, and most uncomfortable hours of stand up comedy Netflix has produced thus far. If anybody needs the laughs right now, there’s plenty of Netflix’s stand up specials to scratch that itch. As always, consumers can never go wrong with Russian Doll, The Haunting of Hill House, and Mindhunter. Those are the top-shelf Netflix shows.