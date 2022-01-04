NetImpact Appoints Sharon Jimenez as CGO

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is excited to welcome Sharon Jimenez as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As a well-recognized Health and Government industry digital transformation expert, Sharon brings over three decades of business growth success. In this newly created role at the company, Sharon reports directly to Venkatapathi “PV” Puvvada, NetImpact’s Chief Executive Officer and will lead all aspects of sales and business development (BD) initiatives, leveraging the company’s market leading, next generation digital transformation DX360°™ solutions.

“I am thrilled to join NetImpact, reputed as an excellent Trusted Advisor for clients and an award-winning employer that empowers its teams to grow and innovate,” remarks Sharon. “NetImpact holds a phenomenal growth track record and has been heavily investing in its product-led solutions and BD operations. Their digital transformation capabilities are intelligently disruptive and tackling our customers’ most challenging problems. I look forward to leading the CGO organization to scale with the market need.”

Prior to NetImpact, Sharon most recently led Civilian Healthcare BD for LMI and served as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for ERP International, where she led opportunity wins totaling multiple billions of dollars in size. Sharon has also successfully led sales and growth at United Health Group/Optum and CGI.

“We are very pleased to add Sharon to our Executive Leadership Team to drive our business development and sales functions,” said Venkatapathi Puvvada, CEO. “Sharon’s extensive experience across federal healthcare, DoD, Homeland Security, and other civilian market sectors along with her expertise in building and leading high performing teams will help accelerate NetImpact’s growth journey.”

She is actively engaged in notable industry organizations including HIMSS, ACT-IAC, and AFCEA as well as several charitable organizations including the NIH Children’s Inn and National Foundation for Cancer Research. Sharon is a multiple award recipient in sales achievement excellence and recognized in the 2021 IT Services Report as a Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity IT.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is a digital transformation disruptor who partners with customer agencies to deliver high-performance, secure digital solutions to transform operations and accelerate mission outcomes. Our comprehensive Digital Transformation 360°™ (DX360°™) capabilities empower our clients in harnessing technology to bring their strategic vision to reality and achieve impactful and lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

