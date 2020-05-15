Netizens are divided over Carry Minati’s viral video being taken down by YouTube | Bollywood Life

YouTuber Carry Minati’s uploaded a video about the ongoing feud between YouTube and TikTok. It went viral and was taken down by the video-sharing platform. Now this move didn’t do down well with his fanbase, who slammed YouTube on social media. According to reports, in the video, which was deleted by YouTube, the 20-year-old, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, had made a direct attack on TikToker Amir Siddiqui. He had stated that TikTok is an inferior platform, which restricts content creators’ time and imagination. He also pointed out numerous ‘flaws’ in Amir’s content, through his usual ‘roast’ style. Also Read – Neha Kakkar’s #MoveOnChallenge is for all the women dealing with an ugly break up — watch video

As soon as the video was taken down, hashtags such as #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry started trending online. “It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy,” actor Himansh Kohli wrote on Twitter. “I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker,” YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote on Twitter. Also Read – ‘Stay Away from Me and My Name,’ Neha Kakkar’s strongly worded post leaves fans guessing if it’s for ex Himansh Kohli

It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy ?⚡? #carryminati #carryminatiroast — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 14, 2020

Also Read – Himansh Kohli on working with ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar: She’s a fabulous artist; I will definitely work with her

However, there were also people who agreed with YouTube’s move. KKR wrote, “So finally @YouTubeIndia has deleted the #carryminatitiktokroast video n it’s 100% perfect decision. #YoutubeIndia should delete all such videos, which are having abuses to teach lesson to those who want to become famous by abusing only. Roast if you have talent, not only abuses.”

So finally @YouTubeIndia has deleted the #carryminatitiktokroast video n it’s 100% perfect decision. #YoutubeIndia should delete all such videos, which are having abuses to teach lesson to those who want to become famous by abusing only. Roast if you have talent, not only abuses. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 15, 2020

“This isn’t shocking at all. In fact I’m happy. He deserved that. He shouldn’t have used that abusive language. That’s thoroughly wrong. Roasting is trend but abusing isn’t & shouldn’t be a trend. #carryminati should learn from this,” a user commented. “YouTube deleted the video for spreading hatred! He crossed the fine line between roasting and harassment!” wrote another user.

Carry Minati has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, and over five million followers on Instagram. Let’s see if the video is reinstated by YouTube.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.