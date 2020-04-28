Netizens are Losing their Hearts over the Anil Kapoor’s Beefed Up Avatar amid Lockdown

One of the popular and evergreen actor Anil Kapoor , is always in talks , when it comes to his age factor. Can you imagine , he is 63YO at present ?

Yes.. you hard it right .. Amidst this lockdown period , when various celebs are sharing their pics and videos for their fans , actor Anil Kapoor has also come-up his latest workout picture .

He took to his Instagram handle and posted his picture for fans . He captioned the picture as : “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we – this year for sure “ .

Further , he wrote some motivating lines for his fans , he added, “Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

Have a look at his post below:

When he posted the picture , received many compliments from B-town as well. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Sir kya kar rahe ho? Kitna embarrass karoge?”. Actor Sunil Shetty called him ‘Killer Kapoor”. And Farah Khan wrote, “Want to do Dard -e-disco2 with u “

Fans had gone crazy by looking at the amazing transformation and admired the actor in their way . One of the fans wrote in the Welcome style , “Jab tak suraj chand rahega Majnu bhai jawan rahega.”

Let’s see other comments too:







What say about the looks of the dashing actor ? Drop your comments in the section below.

source