Netizens Insulted Fiancé of Neha Pendse, Actress Gave Trollers a Befitting Reply

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse made her relationship with Shardul Singh Bayas official last year in August. The actress posted one of their cosy pictures, declaring it to the world at large that the two of them were totally smitten.

While Neha received congratulatory messages from her friends and fans when she announced the news, there were some unsavory comments too. Netizens brutally trolled the actress while making fun of Neha’s choice and commented on Shardul’s looks.

The comments were so insensitive and mean that Neha turned off the comments for that particular post. Later, in an interview with a leading daily, the diva opened up about the same. Hitting back on the trolls she said,

“Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come in Madam. As a viewer, you can comment on an actor’s looks, but don’t target him/her. As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even in the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him.

To make comments like ‘Yeh hi mila kya?’ ‘Koi aur nahin mila kya?’ is absolutely uncalled for. I want to ask the trolls ‘Dude do you know how happy that man makes me? And who are you to decide whether he is the right man for me or not?’ I understand most of this negativity comes from frustration, half of it from the urge for attention and rest from the lack of purpose in life. In Shardul, I have found the real love of my life after a long wait and I’m not going to give him up for these trolls.”

The actress is all set to take a plunge and enter her new life. Speaking about the same, Nehha spilled some beans about her wedding plans and said,

“It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

On the work front, Neha was last seen in Box Cricket League 4 on MTV.

Source