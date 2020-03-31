Netizens On Instagram Can’t Stop Praising Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Latest Post

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Source: Instagram | @iakpataudi)

B-Town star-kids have always ended up making headlines. Be it another hot upload on their social media or them being papped at restaurants and pubs. Everybody enjoys a little glimpse of the lives these star kids lead. This time who is making the headlines is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh‘s son who has grown up to be a good-looking man and his father’s ditto copy, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture with his teammate. He is seen wearing his football jersey and is all smiles for the click. The post was captioned with a heart and a football emoji, surely showing his love for the game. Apart from his uncanny resemblance to his father Saif, his chiselled, gorgeous face is always a treat to come across. His Instagram upload became an instant favourite among the netizens garnering more than 70000 likes.

Check out his post here!

The star kid is often papped playing football with Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others. Apart from football he also enjoys cricket. In fact, during an appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s show What Women Want, his grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore said, “Ibrahim, is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket”.

Like every star kid, Ibrahim’s choice of career has also been speculated. According to a report by Hindustan Times, his sister and nation’s current favourite Sara Ali Khan in an interview said—

I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.

Well, that’s a piece of good news. I sure am looking forward for him to hit the silver screen very soon!