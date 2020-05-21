Netizens Trolls Sonam Kapoor Pitilessly For Cooking With Gas Off, Check Out Funny Reactions

Jimmys Post

Bollywood Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans every now and then. Currently, the actress is spending her quarantine time in Delhi with her husband. Some days back, she shared some pictures of her lavish house in Delhi on her Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone”

While the actress received a lot of praise for her gorgeous house, she was brutally trolled for cooking with the gas off. As you can see, Sonam is stirring something in the pan while the gas is off.

Netizens brutally trolled the actress for faking it just for a photograph. One user wrote, “Gas to on karo Didi”. While another commented, “Sonam ka over acting ke liye ₹500 kaat lo”. Have a look at some of the reactions:

On the work front, currently there is no movie lined up for the actress and was last seen in The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

