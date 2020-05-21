Netizens Trolls Sonam Kapoor Pitilessly For Cooking With Gas Off, Check Out Funny Reactions

Bollywood Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans every now and then. Currently, the actress is spending her quarantine time in Delhi with her husband. Some days back, she shared some pictures of her lavish house in Delhi on her Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone”

While the actress received a lot of praise for her gorgeous house, she was brutally trolled for cooking with the gas off. As you can see, Sonam is stirring something in the pan while the gas is off.

Netizens brutally trolled the actress for faking it just for a photograph. One user wrote, “Gas to on karo Didi”. While another commented, “Sonam ka over acting ke liye ₹500 kaat lo”. Have a look at some of the reactions:

Jabki aag lagane mn mahir hai — Whats in the Name (@AmitabhAshish) May 18, 2020

“That’s her choice!” — Akshay Kashyap (@AkshayKashap91) May 18, 2020

Hamesha apna popat karwati hai😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 — Seema🇮🇳 (@Seema24738105) May 18, 2020

Sonam ka over acting ke liye ₹500 kaat lo😀 — MuraliHindu🇮🇳🚩🕉️ (@Muralik79739498) May 18, 2020

No need to switch on gas for photo 😂 — Reena Singh (@reenasingh81) May 18, 2020

Woh hot utensil thanda kar rahi hai 😃 — Yeshwant Puranik🇮🇳 (@YeshwantPurani3) May 18, 2020

Aapko ni pata.. unke stove bina gas ki chalti hai — 卐卐卐 Atmanirbhar Isolated The Wireless Quint ©🐼 (@WirelessQuint) May 18, 2020

Yaha par bhi acting me fail… — Piyu (@ProudIndianpiyu) May 18, 2020

She hired out pr agency but agency fail to light up gas — @sandeepNkt (@03027475d5af402) May 18, 2020

On the work front, currently there is no movie lined up for the actress and was last seen in The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

