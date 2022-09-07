Netskope Announces 3rd Annual SASE Week To Help Organizations Build A Better Network For Secure Hybrid Work

Former Distinguished Gartner Analyst Joe Skorupa and The New York Times Bestselling Author and Former Cybersecurity Reporter Nicole Perlroth Among Virtual Event Headliners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today unveiled the complete agenda and speaker lineup for its third annual SASE Week . The three-day series of virtual events will take place September 13-15, 2022, and is designed to help executives and technical attendees from network and infrastructure teams learn how they can build a better network for hybrid work while collaborating with security teams to protect users and data everywhere.

By bringing together industry luminaries, Netskope customers, partners, and experts, Netskope’s 2022 SASE Week will help attendees:

Explore how SASE has evolved from a high-level concept into real architecture that can be leveraged today

Get real guidance from practitioners on how to cut through the industry noise and advance their journey to SASE and zero trust

Listen to real-world examples from industry peers who are at different stages of security and network infrastructure transformations

And much more

Netskope co-founder and CEO, Sanjay Beri, will kick off SASE Week with a keynote session titled, “Hybrid Work Needs A Better Network” that examines critical requirements for security and network technology in the era of hybrid work.

“Hybrid work is the new normal, and business success is now undeniably linked to an IT infrastructure that is built for modern, cloud-centric requirements,” said Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO of Netskope. “With employees demanding the freedom to work wherever they feel the most productive, we must enable them in ways that are reliable, performant, and secure, while also reducing cost, managing risk, protecting data, and increasing business agility.”

Following Sanjay Beri’s keynote address and opening remarks, SASE Week will deliver 15 sessions featuring some of the world’s foremost experts and thought leaders who will share insights, practical advice, and strategies stemming from their own experiences and best practices.

Some of the sessions highlighting each daily agenda include the following:

“Customer Corner: Leveraging Netskope Borderless SD-WAN To Create a Converged SASE Platform” will showcase real-world experiences shared by Netskope customers about how they use Netskope Borderless SD-WAN to deliver secure, high-performance access to their remote users, devices, sites, and cloud and create a converged SASE platform in their environments.





“SASE: A Hybrid Work Origin Story,” will feature former Gartner VP Distinguished Analyst Joe Skorupa , in discussion with Netskope Chief Scientist Mark Day , to take on some of the most pressing questions that leaders face regarding the challenges that hybrid work brings, and what can be expected from this emerging landscape called SASE – a phrase Skorupa himself helped coin.





, in discussion with Netskope Chief Scientist , to take on some of the most pressing questions that leaders face regarding the challenges that hybrid work brings, and what can be expected from this emerging landscape called SASE – a phrase Skorupa himself helped coin. “Inside the Cyber Arms Race,” in which The New York Times best-selling author and award-winning cybersecurity journalist Nicole Perlroth joins Netskope Chief Strategy Officer Jason Clark for a no-filter conversation on how everything is vulnerable to cyber attack, and what we can do about it.





best-selling author and award-winning cybersecurity journalist joins Netskope Chief Strategy Officer for a no-filter conversation on how everything is vulnerable to cyber attack, and what we can do about it. “Using SASE To Unleash Your Hybrid Workforce,” in which retired Global CIO of Bayer Daniel Harter sits down with Netskope’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Mike Anderson to discuss how supporting a hybrid work environment depends on successful network, cloud, and data transformations.





to discuss how supporting a hybrid work environment depends on successful network, cloud, and data transformations. “Best-of-Breed: How Pairing Netskope and Aruba SD-WAN Delivers on SASE,” which brings together experts from Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and Netskope to share how creating a converged SASE solution delivers network performance and security without compromise.





, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and Netskope to share how creating a converged SASE solution delivers network performance and security without compromise. “The SASE Journey Through the Voice of Service Integrators,” which will bring attendees behind the scenes with global systems integrator experts from NTT Data and NTT Ltd. who will share how they are helping customers implement, integrate and operate a SASE framework.

For more information about Netskope’s third annual SASE Week including the full session agenda, or to register to attend the event, visit saseweek.com .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netskope-announces-3rd-annual-sase-week-to-help-organizations-build-a-better-network-for-secure-hybrid-work-301618679.html

SOURCE Netskope