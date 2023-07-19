Network Management System Market to be Worth $17.67 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global network management system market size is expected to reach USD 17.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing adoption of network management system (NMS) by data centers to enhance performance and eliminate downtime risks, coupled with rising demand for high Quality of Services (QoS), is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 68.0%. Various solutions offered by network management systems include configuration management, performance management, security management, fault management, and account management. These functions ensure the error-free functioning of the network, which optimizes resources, enhances security, reduces downtime, reduces costs, and increases productivity. These features offered by network management systems market solutions are driving the segment’s growth.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for a maximum revenue share of more than 66.0% in 2022. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the overall market over the forecast period. The high share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced security provided by on-premise deployment. Moreover, on-premise deployment does not require any third-party involvement, which is driving the segment’s growth.

Based on enterprise, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 61.0% in 2022. Large enterprises have a larger network of employees and devices. Many large enterprises also have multiple working locations, which need to be connected through a server. Due to this, large enterprises require a robust network; and a lack of attention to network functioning can lead to significant monetary and productivity losses for companies. Hence, large enterprises are adopting network management systems, thereby propelling the segment’s growth.

Based on vertical, the IT & Telecom segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a maximum revenue share of over 25.0%. The segment is expected to register a significant CAGR and dominate the market over the forecast period. IT and Telecom companies are one of the first adopters of advanced technologies. The growing use of broadband services, 5G services, and increasing cybersecurity threats are driving the adoption of network management systems in the IT & Telecom industry.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 32.0% of the market in 2022. The region’s growth can be attributed to the growing investments in IT and network infrastructure, 5G rollouts, and aggressive investments made in building data centers.

Network Management System Market Growth & Trends



As the global marketplace continues to expand, enterprises are increasingly getting dependent on networking resources to retain their competitiveness. As such, NMS can help in obtaining complete network visibility, monitoring operational performance, ensuring security, preventing unauthorized access, and performing predictive maintenance activities. Network management systems can significantly reduce downtime, which can lead to cost savings and higher productivity, driving its adoption in the market.

Soaring need for secure and agile infrastructure to operate efficiently in a business environment is predicted to stoke the demand for these services and solutions over the forecast period. Vendors of NMS solutions are also expected to witness significant opportunities over the forecast period as Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) continue to deploy wired and wireless LAN infrastructure as a part of their efforts to reduce overall infrastructure costs, ensure easy access to data, and adopt cloud-based solutions.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic played a vital role in driving the adoption of network management systems. The pandemic had a severe impact on industries. It highlighted the current weaknesses of how industries operated and pushed them to make a digital transformation, which was long overdue. This digital transformation resulted in more scattered workplace networks and promoted businesses to invest more in network management systems.

Network Management System Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.03 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 17.67 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 – 2021 Forecast period 2023 – 2030

Network Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global network management system market based on component, deployment, enterprise, vertical, and region

Network Management System Market – Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Solutions

Configuration management



Performance management



Security management



Fault management



Accounting management

Services

Consulting



Integration & Implementation



Training, Support & Maintenance

Network Management System Market – Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Network Management System Market – Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Network Management System Market – Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Media & communication

Others

Network Management System Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Network Management System (NMS) Market

SolarWinds Inc.

IBM Corporation

Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technology)

Riverbed Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Paessler AG

VIAVI Solutions, Inc.,

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Colasoft, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies, Inc.

