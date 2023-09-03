Network security software market size is set to grow by USD 17.51 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 33% of the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global network security software market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the frequency and level of sophistication of cyber threats and the increasing shift towards digital transformation across numerous businesses and industries prioritizing the security of their sensitive data and vital infrastructure. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Network Security Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. Businesses want to resist the increasing number of cyber threats. Thus, there is a growing demand for comprehensive and cutting-edge security solutions. The demand for network security software is significantly rising with the adoption of technologies. Technologies like IoT play an important role in protecting digital assets and guaranteeing network integrity. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Network Security Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks drive the growth of the network security software market.

drive the growth of the network security software market. In order to protect their networks from growing cyber threats, global organizations focus on increasing awareness of the need for strong network security measures.

To cater to the demand, vendors as well as manufacturers invest in cutting-edge network security software solutions.

Hence, such growing demand for cybersecurity by organizations boosts the demand for network security software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Balancing security and user experience challenges the growth of the network security software market.

challenges the growth of the network security software market. User requirements, business procedures, and potential security concerns must be balanced. It is important to have strong security measures in order to protect against online threats.

These measures are excessively restrictive or complicated regulations that can impede the alienation and productivity of individuals.

Also, to balance factors such as user requirements, business procedures, and potential security concerns must be considered and understood.

Hence, factors such as balancing security and user experience is a challenge that can hinder market growth focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Network Security Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the network security software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the network security software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the network security software market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of network security software market vendors

Network Security Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.33 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, AT and T Inc., Avast Software sro, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireMon LLC, Fortinet Inc., GFI USA Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., SOFTWIN SRL, SolarWinds Corp., Trend Micro Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

