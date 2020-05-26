Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin Happy #texturetuesday folks…

Jimmys Post

Happy #texturetuesday folks! I’ve got a drugstore fave today that always comes in clutch for me when I need it. This @neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer has such an nice fluffy gel texture that spreads so easily on the skin to provide instant hydration. If I am running out of moisturizer, I love that I can just make a quick trip to the drugstore and actually find something of quality. Although this is the version for “Extra-Dry” skin, I prefer this to the regular version for my oily skin.
The ingredients in this are pretty simple, and that’s why I love it. It is mainly just hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. This also has silicones to keep the hydration in and improve the texture of the gel-cream. I personally don’t have an issue with silicones, but this is not the one for you if you choose to stay away from those. With these silicones, it leaves a soft comfortable finish on the skin.
This version of the moisturizer differs from the regular version because this has no fragrance. I’m not super anti-fragrance, but if there is an option to not have it, I’ll probably go with that. This version also has no added dye, which I love. Dye in skincare is a personal pet peeve of mine because it is SO unnecessary, so I will not use a product that has it, purely out of spite haha.
This texture is definitely still something that works for my oily skin, even though it is marketed towards extra-dry skin. It sinks in well and doesn’t leave me greasy throughout the day. This is due to the fact that it isn’t packed with other oils in the formula. I have recommended this to a friend with dry skin and she loves it as well. So maybe give this formula a chance next time you’re strolling through the drugstore and looking for a new moisturizer.
What is your go-to affordable moisturizer or one you pick up when you need one ASAP?

