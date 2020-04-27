‘Never Have I Ever’ adds fresh wrinkles to an old coming-of-age formula

Created by Mindy Kaling, the semi-autobiographical series focuses on a first-generation Indian-American, Devi, still reeling from the abrupt death of her father (“Heroes'” Sendhil Ramamurthy, seen in flashbacks).

That leaves her going through high-school dilemmas — among them potentially losing her virginity — while constantly sparring with her concerned mom (Poorna Jagannathan), and grappling with shifting dynamics regarding the friends (Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez) she’s come to rely upon over the years.

Plus, there’s a dreamy boy (Darren Barnet) — whose washboard abs compensate for any deficiency in communication skills — with whom Devi is pretty much obsessed. He’s basically her version of Jordan Catalano for those old enough to remember “My So-Called Life,” which you should quickly find and watch if you don’t.

If you’re not sold yet — and frankly, that description wouldn’t do it — “Never Have I Ever” has an irreverent streak that works very much in its favor. For starters, Devi’s story is narrated by tennis great John McEnroe, who proves surprisingly good at it, even if he seems a little mystified by his participation, along with the rest of us. (It is, eventually, explained.)