Never Have I Ever’s First Season on Netflix Scores Perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes!

Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix this week, and the reviews are in: it’s a huge hit!

The show is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The show was created by Mindy Kaling, and also stars Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and more.

23 other Netflix TV shows also have a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

