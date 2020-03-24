Never thought I’d see my city like this: Ganguly on COVID-19 lockdown



Sourav Ganguly never thought he would see Kolkata like this

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the empty roads in his home city Kolkata, owing to a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, are the kind of scenes he never thought he would witness in his lifetime.

“Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better …love and affection to all…,” Ganguly posted on his Twitter page alongside images of deserted roads.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 16,000 deaths globally. In India, the number of positive cases has come close to 500 and nine people have died.

The pandemic has forced postponement or cancellation of almost every sports event in the country.

