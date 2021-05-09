New Apple AirPods Max – Space Gray



Price: $549.00

(as of May 09,2021 23:03:01 UTC – Details)







Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you﻿

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿

Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences﻿

Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit﻿

Magical experience with effortless setup, on-head detection, and seamless switching between devices﻿





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

