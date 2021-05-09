fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 9, 2021

New Apple AirPods Max – Space Gray


Price: $549.00
(as of May 09,2021 23:03:01 UTC – Details)




Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿
Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you﻿
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿
Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences﻿
Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit﻿
Magical experience with effortless setup, on-head detection, and seamless switching between devices﻿

