Amazon Digital Products
New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
Price: $279.00
(as of May 07,2021 07:42:39 UTC – Details)
Large Retina OLED display
Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
Swimproof design
High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :