New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band



Price: $279.00

(as of May 07,2021 07:42:39 UTC – Details)







Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

