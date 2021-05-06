New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band



Price: $499.00 - $424.03

(as of May 06,2021 17:26:13 UTC – Details)







Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone





