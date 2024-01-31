New art show In Montreal at The Montreal Art Centre – CYMATICS – Post Void Optics

Get ready to step into the dark, gripping and electrifying world of ‘Cymatics‘.

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ – ‘Cymatics‘ is a multimedia video project revolving around Aaron’s most notable sci-fi painting series. Soundtracked by pounding drums, and electronic synth sounds, It demonstrates a world coming into being, progressively increasing in complexity by the innate organizational properties of soundwaves.

Taking place on February 3rd at the Montréal Art Center and Museum, Aaron Loveday’s“Cymatics” series features sixteen meticulously crafted paintings made over the past decade.

The exhibition not only showcases visually stunning artworks but also includes a film presentation, accompanied by an original soundtrack curated specifically for each piece. Spanning across painting, music, performance, and video, Loveday’s work invites viewers into dreamlike visions of other- worldly phenomena, delving into profound philosophical and cultural reflections on our ties to technology.

Experience the artistic mastery of Aaron Loveday, as his visions come to life through calculated layers of acrylic paint, cinematic atmospheres and striking colors. The works, simultaneously dark and intriguing, present moments from the realms so vivid that it punctuates human drama, providing insight into our existence while also infusing poetic meaning into everyday life.

“Cymatics” marks Aaron Loveday’s debut multidisciplinary project, showcasing his creative prowess in both music and video. His oeuvre reflects an artist in search of meaning beyond the visible, creating pieces that transcend singular mediums and resonate with a diverse audience.

The project calls into question the dialogue concerning the increasing presence of robots and machines in our lives, portraying them not as harbingers of doom, but as forces of creativity.

The exhibition will be open to the public throughout the night, with a special screening scheduled for 8:30 PM. Tickets are available at the door for $10, payable by debit or cash. For more information, please visit the provided website or follow Aaron Loveday on his social media platforms.

About Aaron Loveday

Aaron Loveday is a Montreal-based interdisciplinary artist whose work explores themes of surrealism, eclectic philosophy, and science fiction. His multidisciplinary project,”Cymatics,” represents a groundbreaking endeavor that merges painting, music, performance, and video to offer viewers a unique and immersive experience. Loveday’s artistic vision transcends singular mediums, resonating with a broad range of audience members and challenges conventional narratives about our relationship with technology.

https://entercymatics.squarespace.com/work

SOURCE Aaron Loveday Cymatics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

