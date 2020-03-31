New bodyweight workouts replace hockey training, games – Times of India

BENGALURU: Two weeks before the March 24 lockdown, the Indian men and women’s hockey teams’ movement was restricted to the 81-acre Sports Authority of India campus here.

During that period, training kept them busy. But, for a week now they don’t have that luxury either. With social distancing and hygiene being top priority, training and matchplay has been suspended and the hockey pitches locked.

The gymnasium too is out of bounds. From twin sharing rooms, they have been accommodated individually. To keep themselves fit, players have been using the athletics track and have incorporated bodyweight workout in their routine. Even during these routines, at best they can go in pairs.

Others like the men and women’s team skippers, Manpreet Singh and Rani, have used innovative methods to continue skill and fitness regimes.

The scheduled breaks for both the teams were put on hold after it was deemed unsafe for them to travel to their home towns in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak. In fact, on March 10, a lockdown order was issued at SAI.

With the Tokyo Olympics put off by a year, keeping themselves motivated and mentally fit can be a challenge for the players.

Hockey India’s High Performance director David John said the detraining phase would have kicked in even if the players had returned home for the break.

“Elite athletes cannot sustain high intensity training over long periods and always require a detraining period. Scientific advisors of both the teams would have planned to include a detraining period into the training calendar at some point. This self-isolation period is simply an enforced detraining period which would normally be taken with athletes travelling to home but in these circumstances, our hockey players are staying within the safe SAI environment,” explained the Australian.

With the coaches and support staff too in SAI, it has enabled them to keep track of the players and their progress.

“We have given a set of bodyweight exercises to be followed by the athletes every day. They need to send the timing and details to the staff. We keep records and set time limits for them. We are encouraging the athletes to still push themselves to stay focused to a task and encourage mind-muscle connection during the exercises,” pointed out women’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

With the players away from their families and the time they spend with their teammates limited, the team think-tank has come up with virtual ways of keeping the players occupied.

Outlining the plans in place for the men’s team, chief coach Graham Reid said, “We are providing a lot of video footage for the athletes to go through. We are also creating game related quiz and identify patterns of play and what we need to do to improve. We have a software to do all of that. Also, we are providing online English courses to keep their brain active when they are not thinking about hockey.”

