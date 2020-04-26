New coronavirus case had few contacts

coronavirus,

A Mersey Community Hospital worker who worked in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward had few contacts after he developed symptoms for coronavirus, the state’s Public Health director Mark Veitch says. Health Minister Sarah Courtney on Sunday said the man in his 40s was the state’s newest coronavirus case and worked only in the COVID ward of the hospital. “I’d like to reassure other staff at that site that this gentleman has presented swiftly … and did only work in the COVID-positive ward at that hospital,” she said. Dr Veitch said extensive contact tracing had been undertaken soon after the positive diagnosis. “We believe at this stage this case has very few contacts and they’ve been advised and are in quarantine,” he said. Ms Courtney on Sunday confirmed a man aged in his 90s with coronavirus died at the Mersey Community Hospital. This was the second death related to the infection recorded over the weekend. The state’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 11. Ten deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred in the North-West. Tasmania’s tally of coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning stood at 208. Ms Courtney said 123 Tasmanians had recovered from the infection. She said 509 Tasmanians presented for testing at respiratory clinics on Saturday. A majority of tests were taken on the North-West Coast at Burnie and Devonport. Ms Courtney said a further 450 Tasmanians were booked in for tests on Sunday. Dr Veitch said Public Health Services had completed a report that described the outbreak in the North-West up until late last week and we will be sharing that internally. He said he expected more details to inform the health service would emerge once the report was shared with hospital management at the North West Regional Hospital. Ms Courtney said Public Health Services were engaging with the state’s nursing homes on an almost daily basis to ensure visitation restrictions were appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic. She said the restrictions on visitation to aged care facilities had a big impact on residents and their loved ones but this needed to be balanced against the high health risks in those facilities “We’re working with our aged care facilities here to ensure that our settings are appropriate,” Ms Courtney said. “In Tasmania, we are still managing a large outbreak in the North-West.” Labor leader Rebecca White on Sunday said coronavirus testing stations should be set up in public places like supermarkets but first trialed in the North-West.

