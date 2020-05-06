New coronavirus case in North-West

coronavirus,

One more positive case of coronavirus has been identified overnight in Tasmania. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the case involved a North-West man in his 30s who had been a close contact of a confirmed case. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania She said 10 close contacts of a Launceston General Hospital worker who recently tested positive had each returned negative results. Ms Courtney said there were now 224 coronavirus cases in Tasmania. Of these, 170 had recovered. Premier Peter Gutwein on Thursday morning again issued a warning that it was expected increased testing would see coronavirus cases “bubble up”. He said rules around visitation to aged care homes would not change until Monday after which the state will transition to a national approach. Mr Gutwein said he would unveil a roadmap to easing of restrictions after Friday afternoon’s cabinet meeting. “I do what to make the point that broader restrictions will still be in place until May 15,” he said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/8a670306-8043-491b-8f4b-db7059f4ecf2.JPG/r8_189_3256_2024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg