New details emerge about Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce and other stories from this week

Kristin Cavallari alleges that Jay Cutler is “blocking” her from buying a house as a way of "punishment" amid their divorce proceedings. Irrfan Kahn, known for his roles in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Life of Pi," died at the age of 53. Brittney Spears revealed that her gym burned down a year and a half ago after a mishap involving candles. After recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks donated his blood plasma to UCLA and marked the occasion with an Instagram photo. Gigi Hadid confirmed rumors about her pregnancy with her and Zahn Malik's first child on "The Tonight Show" and revealed she wished she had announced the news on her own terms.

