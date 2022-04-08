New Engineering Jobs to Support Toyota's Electric Future

220 New Jobs will Prepare North American Operations for Advanced Electric Production

GEORGETOWN, Ky., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The future of mobility is here, and it’s electric! Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announced today that it is boosting engineering support across its North American operations as plans to advance electrified vehicle production kick into high gear. Specifically, the company will add 220 new positions to Toyota’s Production Engineering Division, which serves as the go-between for design and manufacturing. The additional support will increase Toyota’s capacity to use innovative engineering technology to design and build manufacturing plants, equipment and processes across its operations.

“As we ramp up our plans for additional electrified products in North America, we must have the resources and talent in place to lead that transformation,” said Brian Krinock, senior vice president, vehicle plants, Toyota. “Our engineering team is working tirelessly on industry-leading production processes and technologies that help reduce carbon emissions while assembling world-class carbon-neutral vehicles, all with safety and quality in mind.”

Production Engineering Powering Innovation

Toyota’s Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center, located in Georgetown, Kentucky, is the headquarters for Production Engineering and is currently home to nearly 800 engineers. The company’s production engineering division employees more than 1,800+ spread across its North American facilities, all dedicated to maintaining Toyota’s position as a leader in safety, quality, productivity, efficiency and environmental sustainability through collaboration, innovation and education. The new jobs will be located in Georgetown and across Toyota’s other manufacturing facilities in North America.

Proven Leadership in Electrified Powertrains

Toyota has put more electrified powertrains on the road than all other automakers combined and has remained the leading manufacturer and seller of electrified vehicles for 22 consecutive years. In 2021, 25% of Toyota’s total U.S. sales were electrified.

The company plans to further expand its global portfolio of electrified vehicles to 70 by 2025.

U.S. Investment to Drive Future Production

Last year, the automaker announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. Included in that investment is Toyota’s new battery manufacturing plant, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, a $1.29 billion investment set to begin production of lithium-ion batteries in 2025 while employing more than 1,700 North Carolinians.

Carbon Neutral Commitment

Toyota is committed to reducing and eliminating carbon through its electrified vehicles and in its operations and facilities. The company is aggressively working toward making its North American manufacturing plants carbon neutral by 2035 through a science-based approach, replacing high-emission electricity with clean, renewable energy either through direct installations at its facilities or through virtual power purchase agreements with energy providers. In addition, Toyota will continue to electrify its vehicles, with a commitment to reduce CO 2 emissions by 90% from its new vehicles within the first half of this century.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Ogle

256-746-5407

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-engineering-jobs-to-support-toyotas-electric-future-301520013.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America