New Enhanced List of Stock CFDs for HFM Clients

EBENE, Mauritius, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global brokerage brand HFM (formerly HotForex) has announced a substantial addition to its already impressive list of tradable stock CFDs on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This upgrade, effective immediately, includes selected CFDs of shares from top global stock markets such as the US, Germany, France and others. All new instruments are tradable with the same flexible leverage, low spreads and competitive commissions that HFM has always provided its traders.

“Diversification is, without a doubt, one of the best ways for market participants to cope with risk,” commented an HFM spokesperson. “We know that as a leading company in the brokerage service industry, it is our duty to leave no stone unturned in our quest for providing our clients nothing short of optimal trading conditions – and through this new addition we continue to show our commitment to them.”

“Excited to bring these new stocks to our traders.”

Among the list of stock CFDs with great potential that can now be traded with HFM, users can find interesting names like JPMORGAN, BMW, BNP and others. This is on top of over 3,500 assets that were already part of the roster before the announcement. Furthermore, all benefits, tools and features offered by the company will be applicable on the new assets as well, such as the brand’s social trading tool HFcopy, and the market analysis provided daily by HFM’s experts.

“This marks an important milestone in our path as a company,” added the spokesperson, “and it comes to show how seriously we take our clients’ needs and constraints. We are truly excited to bring these new stocks to our traders. We invite anyone who hasn’t opened an account with us yet to give us a try, we’re sure that we can provide that extra edge that none of our competitors seem to be able to.”

About HFM

Established in 2010, HFM has already been granted 67 prestigious industry awards. It has managed to become a key player in the sector thanks to its wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms and tools, educational resources, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. The list of new stock CFDs can now be viewed on HFM’s website, where the company’s representatives are standing by to provide additional information.

