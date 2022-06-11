New EV Chargers Coming to New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, NB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That’s why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in New Brunswick and across the country.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $83,938 investment in WSC Colpitts Developments (2003) Ltd. to install 22 Level 2 EV chargers in a number of multi-unit residential buildings across Fredericton.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) , all chargers will be available to residents by March 2024. WSC Colpitts Developments (2003) Ltd. also contributed $83,938, bringing the total project cost to $167,876.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government’s purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government’s objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada’s network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying ZEV infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refueling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in New Brunswick, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Investing in electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure that powers them is an important part of our work to put Canada on a path toward a sustainable future. The addition of 22 EV chargers to residential buildings across Fredericton will not only make it more convenient for New Brunswickers to drive an electric vehicle but will also support our communities to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and be part of the zero-emission future.”

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

“We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to provide this amenity to our tenants. It’s great to see electric vehicles becoming more common in our communities and we want to do our part in making EV charging more accessible.”

Ryan Downe, Project Manager, Colpitts Developments Ltd.

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada