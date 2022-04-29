New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

ST. CATHARINES, ON , April 29, 2022 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That’s why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $250,000 investment in Alectra Energy Services to install 50 Level 2 EV chargers across St. Catharines, Barrie and Markham.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program , all chargers will be available to Ontarians this spring. Alectra Energy Services also contributed more than $710,000, bringing the total project cost to more than $960,000.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government’s purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government’s objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada’s network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to NRCan for deploying ZEV infrastructure complemented by $500 million that Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in St. Catharines, Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Canadians expect clean air, good jobs and a strong economy. Smart investments, like the one here today, in expanding electric vehicle charging capacity, are crucial for St. Catharines and communities across Canada. These investments support our auto sector and make it easier for Canadians to transition to zero-emissions vehicles.”

Chris Bittle

Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

“Having declared a climate emergency in 2019, the City of St. Catharines is committed to protecting the environment and taking action to mitigate climate change. So we are proud to partner with Alectra Energy Services and Natural Resources Canada to build this vital infrastructure. These investments, and the increase of electric vehicles in our community, will help us become a national leader in sustainable transportation.”

Walter Sendzik

Mayor of St. Catharines

“Alectra now has over 200 public EV charging stations in operation or in development across our service territory. We’re proud to partner with municipalities including Barrie, Markham and St. Catharines to install chargers in places our customers work, play and gather, as we strive to be part of the solution in fighting climate change.”

Brian Bentz

President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

