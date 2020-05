media_play

New Foxtel streaming service provides over 800 movies to ‘binge’ on

‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Wire’ and ‘Chernobyl’ are among the top rated TV shows available on Foxtel’s brand new streaming service.

‘Binge’ will provide 10,000 hours of content including more than 800 movies.

Prices start from $10 and streaming will start on Monday, May 25 at binge.com.au.

Image: News Corp Australia