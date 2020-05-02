New freebies for May: All Amazon Prime members are getting 6 free video games (worth nearly $75)—thanks to Twitch

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that May is here, the live-streaming service Twitch just dropped a whole new crop of free games for Amazon Prime members.

Not a member? Amazon has a 30-day free trial for new users, so you can try the service before you subscribe, and you can sign up here. And when the trial is over, you can get Amazon Prime for just $13 a month or $119 for 12 months. Meanwhile, you have to be a member of Twitch to join Twitch Prime, but it’s free to sign up too.

One of the best perks of Twitch Prime are the games. Every month, you’ll get free games to keep in your library, even if you cancel the service. This month, Twitch dropped six games (worth $74 on Steam) for all Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime members. Along with the games, you also get free level-up options for characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more at no additional cost.

To start playing, you’ll need the Amazon Games app or the Twitch Desktop app for Windows 10 and macOS laptops and desktop computers. It will also work with Android and iOS smartphones and mobile devices, as well as iPadOS and Fire TV tablets too. The games can also be played on Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV, and more. Check out a full list of devices that work with the service here.

Scroll down for this month’s free video game goodness below:

Joined by sidekick Doodle the Bird, you play as Noodle the Snake as the reptile slithers, coils and climbs through a mountainous landscape that’s full of obstacles and puzzles. The object of the game is to find the mysterious intruder who stole the magical Keystones that make it possible to travel from land-to-land.

This is a racing and freestyle motor-cross game that rewards tricks, flips and style. The bolder the tricks, the higher the score. Urban Trial Playground is described as a “game of speed, balance and style!”

Avicii Invector is a rhythm-action game that finds you soaring through a futuristic landscape. You have to hit every mark that’s set to the beat of one of Swedish DJ Avicii’s dance tracks through tunnels and skyways. Think of this game like Guitar Hero or Rock Band, but more psychedelic.

Ever want to get rid of bad dreams? Pankapu is a platform game that takes place in the dreams of Djaha’rell, a troubled child. In the game, you have to upgrade your skills throughout the dream to stop the nightmares from coming in and taking over.

