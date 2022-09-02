New green community infrastructure coming to Pickering

PICKERING, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ – Today, Jennifer O’Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced federal funding for two green community infrastructure projects in Pickering.

“Quality community and recreational infrastructure is vital to our community’s well-being and development. Our government’s funding will showcase our region’s proud history while providing residents with a place to hold community events and programming for years to come,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

“On behalf of the City of Pickering, its Members of Council, and residents, I sincerely thank the Government of Canada for investing $17M towards new, green community infrastructure in Pickering,” said Mayor Dave Ryan. “Pickering is home to many significant heritage-based communities, facilities, and programs. This funding will help support exciting and meaningful projects, that will bring our community together, while showcasing Pickering’s historic roots in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.”

Funding will support the construction of the new 44,000 square foot, net zero-ready Pickering Heritage and Community Centre that will include a community theatre and a museum that will house community exhibits. The facility will host new and improved recreation and leisure programming for the community as well as library services. Once complete, it will be an important community hub where residents can connect.

Additional funding will support green retrofits to the Redman House Program Centre. The work will include energy efficiency upgrades to both mechanical and electrical components of the existing facility, as well as accessibility improvements that include the replacement of the ramp and renovations to the washrooms. This project will allow the centre to continue to provide important visitor and volunteer services at the Pickering Museum Village.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $17 million into these projects:

is investing over into these projects: Infrastructure Canada is providing $12.5 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program for the construction of the Pickering Heritage and Community Centre and an additional $516,560 through GICB for the Redman House Program Centre Green Retrofit project.

is providing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program for the construction of the Pickering Heritage and Community Centre and an additional through GICB for the Redman House Program Centre Green Retrofit project.

Canadian Heritage has already approved $4 million through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for the Pickering Heritage and Community Centre.

through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for the Pickering Heritage and Community Centre. Funding for the Pickering Heritage and Community Centre project is conditional upon meeting Indigenous consultations obligations.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings’ website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings’ website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund:

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/cultural-spaces-fund.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Contacts

For more information (media only), please contact:

Kelly Ouimet

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-552-3420

[email protected]

Laura Scaffidi

Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

[email protected]

Mark Guinto

Division Head Public Affairs & Corporate Communications

City of Pickering

905-420-4660 x 2013

[email protected]

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada