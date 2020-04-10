New Jersey EMT, 24, dies of COVID-19 exactly a week after co-worker, 33, also succumbed to the virus

A New Jersey EMT has become the latest frontline healthcare worker to die of coronavirus.

Kevin Leiva, 24, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19 Tuesday – exactly a week after his 33-year-old co-worker Israel Tolentino Jr. also succumbed to the contagious virus.

Both Leiva and Tolentino Jr. worked at Saint Clare’s Dover Hospital, where they risked exposing themselves to the coronavirus in order to care for others.

EMTs and other healthcare professionals have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of the frontline workers testing positive across the United States.

A recent Newsweek report claimed that over 100 doctors and nurses have died from virus worldwide since the outbreak began in China late last year.

On Thursday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy paid tribute to Leiva, who leaves behind his devastated wife, Marina.

‘Kevin was only 24 years old. We thank him for his service to our state and our families. We will not forget him,’ Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The dutiful EMT had been working at Saint Clare’s Dover Hospital for more than two years.

His work partner, Kara Connolly, told NewJersey.com that Leiva was ‘selfless’ and ‘did everything for everybody’.

‘He was always known as super funny and positive and hard-working,’ she added.

Leiva will be honored with a candlelight vigil at the EMS headquarters in Passaic Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Israel Tolentino Jr. has also been given a rousing sendoff in Passaic following his death last Tuesday.

A day after his death, Passaic EMS held a candlelight vigil for Tolentino outside the home he shared with his wife Maria, and their two young children.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora paid tribute to Tolentino, who also worked as a local firefighter.

‘Tolentino courageously fought this illness but succumbed to complications from the COVID-19,’ Lora stated.

‘He was very dedicated to this city. Israel was a great firefighter, person, husband, son and father.

New Jersey is currently struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and is second only to New York in the number of cases and deaths.

As of Thursday evening, more than 51,000 New Jersey residents have tested positive to COVID-19, and 1,700 have died.

