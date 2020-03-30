New luxury brand’s surprise reveal

Australia’s newest luxury brand is hoping for a big second half of the year.

In a sign of the times Genesis has revealed the new G80 luxury sedan in an online-only event.

The move follows the brand’s unorthodox move to shun conventional dealerships in Australia, replacing them with showrooms in high-traffic retail strips such as Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall.

Genesis, the luxury offshoot for Hyundai, launched in Australia late in 2019 after numerous delays. The new G80 luxury sedan is the maker’s newest weapon in its battle against the German brands.

It looks the part with a stylish sweeping silhouette and a low, broad shouldered muscular appearance.

The striking exterior is complemented by a plush interior fitted with luxury trimmings such as wood veneer and piles of soft touch materials throughout.

Tech is also at the forefront with a huge 14.5-inch infotainment screen equipped with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

Genesis has also increased the interior proportions from the previous version in all directions creating more space and comfort for passengers in every seat.

Genesis has flagged three engine options: a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol (223kW/421Nm); a 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 petrol (279kW/530Nm) and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder (154kW/441Nm). Local specifications will be revealed closer to the car’s launch date.

All options are an improvement on the non-turbo 3.8-litre V6 (232kW/397Nm) powering the current version. And all are expected to improve on the current version’s fuel use of 10.4L/100km.

The G80 will boast several cutting-edge active safety items.

A highway driving assist feature will help drivers change lanes when the indicator is signalled and help manage the distance when others merge in front of them. And the autonomous emergency braking feature has been expanded to help detect impacts at intersections from the right or left. This builds on existing tech such as blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and auto braking.

The brand has also developed a new smart cruise control that incorporates artificial intelligence to learn a driver’s behaviour and mimics it. This includes habits such as how fast a driver usually accelerates and how much of a gap it leaves to the car in front.

A smart parking function allows the car to park itself with the driver inside or outside the vehicle. Genesis envisages this helping drivers get into narrow spots or tight parallel parks.

The current G80 is priced from about $76,500 drive-away, but expect the new version to add to that with the abundance of new tech and engineering.

Genesis is also prepping the arrival of the G80’s SUV sibling the GV80, which is due to arrive in Australia during the latter half of the year. The GV80 will take on vehicles such as the BMW X5 and is expected to be priced less than $100,000.