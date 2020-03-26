New: MICE in Volkswagen Transparent Factory in Dresden

A transparent structure made of glass and wood: this is Volkswagen’s most advanced factory, where e-Golf vehicles are produced. Open to visitors, the factory is a trip to the future with robots bringing material and assembling some of the cars’ elements.

The Transparent Factory is then a perfect place for a MICE event. Guided tours, a restaurant but also meeting spaces are available for groups. The Visitors Forum can even be privatised for a special event such as presentations and even concerts…