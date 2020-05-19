New mother Fifi Box reveals she was fat shamed at the park

Radio presenter Fifi Box has revealed she was publicly fat shamed after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Belle lats year.

The 43-year-old said on her Fox FM breakfast show on Tuesday she had ‘struggled to lose the baby weight’ since welcoming Daisy Belle 10 months ago – and a recent counter with a male acquaintance only made things worse.

She explained how she had been exercising at her local park when someone she knew made an unkind comment about her weight.

‘Since having Daisy, I’ve really struggled to lose the baby weight. I’ve never carried this much weight in my life so it’s debilitating and it hurts my neck and my feet,’ she explained.

‘I feel like me in my twenties I could shift weight, but me now it’s quite difficult. I’m really trying to get myself out there but it’s very hard to be motivated – it’s cold, we are all in lockdown – but I got myself out there yesterday.’

Fifi dragged herself off the couch and went for a walk at her local park, where she bumped into a familiar face.

‘He came in for a cuddle, which is weird because we are in a coronavirus world where you’re meant to socially distance, and as he’s hugged me he says, “There’s a lot to cuddle!”‘ she said.

‘It’s hard enough to get myself out there exercising and then to be reminded. It’s not fun when people highlight that you’re carrying weight.’

Fifi added: ‘My body doesn’t do what it used to do so that for me is a big sign that I really need to shift it but it’s really really hard.’

She revealed that she also uploaded a photo with Daisy and had someone comment: ‘Who’s the blimp holding Daisy?’

The media personality had her daughter Daisy in June last year with the help of IVF and an anonymous donor.

Fifi also has a daughter named Trixie, seven, who she shares with former Ironman Grant Kenny.