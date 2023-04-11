New Online Platform Empowers Artists to Build Expanded Portfolios and Boost Market Exposure

From Original Works to Reproductions: MECREATES Offers a Comprehensive Solution for Contemporary Artists

Carrizozo, NM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ –Today, MECREATES announced the launch of its multi-portfolio marketplace that empowers artists to expand their brand and reach a larger audience. With innovative tools that turn sets of choice images into themed bodies of work on a single platform, this online marketplace enhances image awareness and enables artists to gain market exposure. The launch aligns closely with April 15th, World Art Day, celebrating creativity and cultural diversity worldwide.

Joanne Ehrich, the Founder of MECREATES said: “As an artist myself, I have always been fascinated by what makes some creators more successful than others. Inspired by Andy Warhol, who took seemingly simple images and multiplied even small variations with different media that could then seen everywhere, I ventured out to try the same with my own art. Print-on-demand was one good way of going about it but the lack of product variety became apparent and so I went out to invent new products.”

MECREATES advertises for VIP producers with unique art-making skills who can be tapped under common services section. Artists can sell their original works alongside quality reproductions produced by MECREATES. The online marketplace has over 300 art search filters where worldwide patrons can find precisely what they’re looking for.

“This is not just another platform; it’s where you can multiply your art quickly and then even announce it to the world with our news aggregation tools,” Ehrich added.

The website also provides an easy-to-remember URL format with personal name, like https://nancy.creates.art so that themed portfolios can be categorized into art-wallets with a common look and feel at the discretion of each artist.

While allowing artists greater control over their portfolio’s affordance, this innovative approach provides collectors unparalleled access to high-quality pieces from seasoned professionals or rising stars alike.

With such features, contemporary artists have access to unparalleled resources for creating comprehensive solutions for their brands’ needs. To see other tools and the various degrees to which artists will receive personalized assistance, visit https://www.mecreates.com, https://www.patreon.com/mecreates or https://www.facebook.com/mecreates.

About MECREATES

MECREATES is an innovative artist marketplace focused on pairing novel art originals and reproduction methods featuring virtual online Ateliers and Museum Spaces for people looking beyond traditional gallery offerings. We foster image awareness with innovative tools helping individuals develop their own brand.

Media Contact: Joanne Ehrich | Messenger: m.me/mecreates | Phone: 575-802-3636

