NEW PAID PARKING PERIODS DOWNTOWN

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – The Agence de mobilité durable will be modifying the paid parking periods on its signs in five sectors of Ville-Marie in preparation for the new regulations adopted by the City of Montréal executive committee on September 6.

The new regulations make changes to the paid parking periods, starting November 15, 2023. Except for times when parking is prohibited, the following paid parking periods will apply to certain high-density commercial areas downtown:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Street furniture, the P$ Service Mobile application and payment terminals must be modified so they are ready for the implementation of the new paid parking periods, which requires the Agency to start rolling out the new signage as soon as possible. As the weather and the possibility of cold temperatures could complicate or even prevent the installation of the stickers, the signage will be rolled out as early as mid-September.

By November 15, the correct paid parking periods will be the ones that appear on the P$ Service Mobile app and payment terminals. Posters on the signs will inform residents of when the new signage comes into effect.

The changes will apply to the following sectors:

About the Agence de mobilité durable

The Agence de mobilité durable, a paramunicipal organization, breaks new ground for more sustainable mobility by managing the curbside and off-street parking spaces that it is assigned, by monitoring public space across Montréal and by providing better information to the community. It lends its sustainable mobility expertise to the City of Montréal in order to improve quality of life and contribute to Montréal’s economic vitality by ensuring space is shared equitably and the city is accessible to all. By supporting actions that promote urban mobility, the Agency works to improve customer experience, street sharing and public property occupancy. It also draws on its operational and experimental capacity to support the City of Montréal and its partners in achieving their objectives, while bringing together mobility stakeholders.

SOURCE Agence de mobilité durable

