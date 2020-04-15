New passport concept could be key to life after coronavirus

In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, a large proportion of the world’s population has been forced to stay indoors for weeks, closing down businesses and in turn crippling the global economy.

As such politicians and public-health experts are frantically searching for a safe way to allow people to return to work and everyday life, without sparking a second wave of infections.

In Europe the concept of a “immunity passport” has been floated.

This passport – that would show someone had already contracted COVID-19, was no longer infectious and had proven immunity – would mean the individual could return to “normal” life and do things such as go back to work, take public transport or get on a plane (Anthony Garreffa mused earlier this week that an “immunity passport” could be the future of travel).

It may soon be that you need a different type of passport to board a plane …

If this came into play the immune may have a pass to return to normal life, but the uninfected may have to remain isolated until a vaccine or treatment is found.

The concept has been given momentum by the German public health body the Robert Koch Institute, which is organising a mass study into how many people are already immune to COVID-19.

Unfortunately ascertaining who has had the virus is not entirely straightforward, given that the virus can be asymptomatic.

A test is required to show whether coronavirus antibodies are present in the blood of the individual (it’s also important to note these tests currently have varying accuracy around the globe, and are in short supply).

As The Guardian writes, the immediate and most obvious benefit of an immunity passport is that healthcare workers would be able to return to work from isolation more quickly. They would also allow clinicians who have tested positive to be allocated to highest risk areas and enable personal protective equipment, which has been in short supply, to be distributed to those who need it the most.

Other key workers, such as teachers, could also be prioritised, allowing schools to be reopened.

Just as we need this to leave the country, you soon may need a new style of passport to return to everyday life.

But as Stephanie Baker and Erik Larson at Bloomberg point out, there are a few issues with the concept.

Experts worry it could create perverse incentives for people to try to contract the virus, particularly Millennials who might feel their chances of surviving it are high.

Secondly, scientists still don’t know enough about the virus to say with certainty how long immunity lasts. There are also some questions about the accuracy of the immunity tests.

Nobel prize-winning scientist Peter Doherty said before an immunity passport could be considered in Australia, we needed to have two things: widespread community infection and a robust antibody test that could be conducted on a “big scale”.

“Would it mean people would take more risks to get infected so they could get back to their normal life? That’s one problem,” Professor Doherty said during an Australian Academy of Science broadcast earlier this month.

“You would also only see that sort of thing introduced once you had a lot of infection throughout the community, which we are nowhere near at the moment.”