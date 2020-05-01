New price drop: Apple MacBook Air models are on sale—save up to $170

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get the Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019) for only $929. (Photo: Apple) More

Need a new Macbook?

Right now, you can score up to $170 off on two Apple MacBook Air models (mid-2019 and early 2020) at B&H Photo Video.

First up? The Silver Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019) — and it’s $170 off the original price. It’s on sale for just $929, and comes with free shipping. In fact, this is model is now on back-order at Amazon, so if you want it sooner than later, make sure to act fast.

The model’s speedy Intel Core i5 Dual-Core chip, 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage is built for working from home, and the latest version of MacOS Catalina ensures the computer runs smooth as silk. It also features TouchID, so you can log in to your laptop with just your fingerprint. This Mac model is made for multitasking, and it’s perfectly compact at just under three pounds.

“This MacBook is great for anything. From schoolwork to producing music, this Mac has it all. The battery supply is great for a long day at work. It is easily portable and not heavy at all,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Use this Apple MacBook Air for work, play and everything in between. (Photo: Apple) More

In fact, even longtime Windows 10 users are making the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps available in the Apple App Store—over 1.8 million apps compared to Microsoft Store’s 669,000.

“I rejected Apple products for years until now because of my son’s suggestion. I hesitated to switch from my Windows laptop. But after 10 years into my retirement, I finally gave it a try. Everything I need is there and I don’t have to learn new stuff. MacBook Air is what I need,” added another satisfied shopper.

For just $929, this Apple MacBook Air will serve you well for years to come, thanks to its durable hardware and impressive and versatile software.

Shop it: Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019), $929 (was $1,099) + free shipping, bhphotovideo.com

Get the Apple MacBook Air (2020) for only $950. (Photo: Apple) More

If you want an even more impressive model, B&H Photo Video also has the new Apple MacBook (2020) on sale for $950, or $49 off, plus free shipping. It boasts similar features to the model above, but it features more storage space—256GB compared to 2019’s 128GB—and Apple’s new Magic Keyboard that’s not available on the 2019 model.

The new Magic Keyboard is more comfortable, accurate, and has improved arrow keys compared to earlier models. It’s also less slippery, so it’s even harder to make typos.

The new MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina Display (which supports more colors than 2019’s model) and the same 8GB of memory, TouchID features, and the latest version of MacOS Catalina built-in. The new model also has the same ports—two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for quick charging, display support and external hard drives and flash drives as the mid-2019 variant.