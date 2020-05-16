New price drop: These rarely on sale Apple AirPods Pro are currently cheaper than ever!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

AirPods couldn’t be more popular. But now Apple is making a case (pun intended) for the new-and-improved Apple AirPods Pro. Are they worth the upgrade? We say yes.

Marked down to $220 (originally $250) at Verizon Wireless for a limited time, this a brand-new price drop, and the lowest we’ve ever seen— you won’t find this deal at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. (Verizon Communications, Inc. is the parent company of Verizon Wireless and Yahoo Life.)

To get this online-only price, add the AirPods Pro to your cart—the discount will apply automatically at checkout. And don’t delay; these wireless earbuds rarely go on sale.

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas the regular AirPods subscribe to a one-size-fits-all approach, Apple provides a special “Ear Tip Fit Test” so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape. Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear—and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

Unlike the previous earbuds, Apple AirPods Pro also feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter so you can focus on your favorite music and podcasts.

“Sound and call quality are amazing; calls are clear as day,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The noise cancelation really helps while around others.”

Says another fan: “The sound cancelation is great—I used them while cutting the grass.”

Ease of use for Apple fans

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any other Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac, and more. “They fit perfectly and work extremely well with the iPhone,” says a satisfied shopper.

They also pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The AirPods Pro have a longer battery life on a single charge—5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. So if you don’t want to keep juicing up throughout the day, go with the Pro. “I rarely have to charge them and the Bluetooth rarely gives me any issues,” said a shopper.

The new Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth the upgrade.



