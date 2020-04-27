‘New prison a mismanagement masterclass’

news, local-news,

The development of a Northern prison is a positive move – a $270 million investment in smart, logical infrastructure brings benefits and opportunities for the local community. But widespread opposition to the proposed location in Westbury is testament to the comedy of errors. The community consultation process has been deeply flawed from the start and the Westbury community, which should have been an integral part of the process, has been consistently ignored. Business owners at the site – including Tasmanian Alkaloids which supplies more than 50 per cent of the American opioid market – were not consulted. Indeed, Fred and Mary Baker, long-term owners of a farm next door to the site, learnt of their planned new neighbours on the evening news. There’s been no feasibility study or any relevant information detailing why this site was chosen, and there is no economic modelling to suggest that Westbury is the best site for the project. We are advised that all will be revealed upon the release of the anticipated socio-economic study. The process of collection of this data is in disrepute. We’ve received complaints about mismanagement of the project and the community consultation that has taken place has been questionable, with some residents reporting being contacted multiple times for phone surveys and complaining of push polling tactics. Many residents report feeling bulldozed and bamboozled by the government. Instead of listening to the community, the government insisted on progressing with a flawed process, wasting thousands of dollars of taxpayer funds. And, while Minister Elise Archer says the survey has been conducted in accordance with industry best practice, this is clearly not the case, with criticism from former MLC Greg Hall, who recommended that the survey be repeated, and the Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnson stating publicly that he didn’t even receive the survey. The government’s failure to engage effectively with the people directly affected by this project has already caused too much harm to recover the trust of the Westbury community. This latest survey will only alienate them further. Tasmanians deserve better than this inept mismanagement. It’s time the government ruled out Westbury as the prison site, apologised to the people of Westbury and went back to the drawing board – this time, ensuring it has a comprehensive and effective community consultation process in place.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/2072ad25-ad57-4c8e-8109-8afdfb470f5e.JPG/r2_3_773_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg