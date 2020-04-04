New Products Added to RedBubble Shop- and Some Positivity Going Into the Weekend. ~ Kail&Co

Redbubble Shop ft. new graphic designs by Kail.

my new designs added 4/3/20

I am so proud of my new designs- I specifically created them for inspiration, motivation, and for products- I am used to creating social media graphics, Pinterest graphics, and just for pleasure. I wanted to create items made for clothing, and home decor items such as throw pillows, coasters, gift items like phone cases and laptop skins, and even wall clocks! I love the way they came out. One of my biggest inspirations was the fearless women who are working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope someone can brighten a loved ones day with a gift from my shop! Purchase here. Go explore all the different products my designs are on- here is a sneak peek!

I love Redbubble as you may know- I’ve blogged about the site before applauding it’s unique experience for both users and artists. It lets artists upload designs, and Redbubble does the rest, they add you design onto any products you’d like, and ship the product out to the buyer. Of course, the artist only gets a small commission- but artists aren’t new to this idea. And, I think it’s a great way to boost confidence, I felt amazing knowing someone out there is wearing my design on a tshirt when I made my first sale! It’s hard for a graphic designer to be able to produce products like tshirts, tapestries, mugs, etc. and deal with not only production but customer service, shipping, handling, all that. For beginner artists, it’s important to focus on one thing: the art. I know some who have been discouraged when it came to selling their art because production was simply out of their wheelhouse. This is such a great way to take care of all of those worries and I encourage everyone, even seasoned artists to join this community. As a consumer, I love the versatile designs and wide range of products to choose from. Everyone on the site is so talented and the art is unique- there’s really something for everyone. Plus, seeing your design in real time on a product is gratifying- no mock up apps or software necessary!

I hope you all take a moment to check out my shop and consider purchasing something, I know money is tight for everyone right now but I would appreciate the small business love! I’m quite literally a struggling artist right now, and need every dime I can scrape up! Also, I plan on donating funds from my “Lover and a Fighter” design to breast cancer survivors, woman who are first responders and on the front lines during this pandemic, and domestic violence survivors and victims. If I were stuck at home two years ago with my abuser, I could be dead, quite frankly. Although this time isn’t easy for ANY of us- someone out there always has it worse, so please keep those people in your thoughts. It’s important now more than ever that we practice compassion, empathy, kindness and support. I have a feeling many good things will come very soon. When bad things happen, good things are going to happen soon after. Just look at history. We learn from the bad, and during the bad we tend to learn a lot about ourselves and society. We notice the good in the world, when everything seems bleak and gray, vibrant human beings sparkle with color and we can’t help big notice. Many feel the need to give back and give what they have to those who don’t. We see this in our first responders work, we see this in consumers buying products to support small businesses, and we see it in many other ways- here are one amazing things I have seen recently amidst the Corona Chaos:

Mental Health app “Sanvello” offering it’s PRO (paid) features to anyone, for free. It offers a whole tool box of skills and strategies for coping during this time (scientific backed- CBT used). I can personally vouch for it; I have been using it and it’s super helpful.

It offers a whole tool box of skills and strategies for coping during this time (scientific backed- CBT used). I can personally vouch for it; I have been using it and it’s super helpful. Coursea: Education app which right now is offering a Yale course for FREE, and it’s all about mental wellness. They offer a lot of free courses- not sure if this is just now, or always, but if you have free time and are a lifelong learner, or just someone who is curious, or someone starting a new career, check out the courses they offer. I’m enrolled in the Yale Wellness course, and a Princeton course, “Buddhism and Psychology”.

Shaw Academy, another ‘learning’ app is currently offering free four week courses- I am almost done with my Graphic Design 4 week course and I have LOVED it. They encourage you to set a class schedule, so having two days a week with an hour chunked out for the course has given me some structure and something to look forward to. And, the content is great- a lot of it is focused on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign and I have learned so much about Illustrator which I always struggled with.

In Boston, MA every Friday, at 7 PM anyone in the Boston Area is encouraged to go outside, or open a window to the street, and CLAP. That’s right- we are asked to bust out into appluase. Sounds a little nutty, right? Well, I think it’s friggen AWESOME! The clapping is for the first responders- doctors, nurses, police and firemen who are putting the safety of themselves and their families on the line for all of those sick right now. I love my city. #BOSTONSTRONG.

Many accounts I follow are using this time to connect with themselves, and the world around them, on a deeper level. They believe this period will be followed with a sort of ‘enlightenment’, and they are taking a time out right now to meditate, become closer to a higher power, and listen. If we slow down and just be still, and quiet, and learn to listen more, our true purpose will start to reveal itself to us.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, donating millions and millions of dollars worth of supplies to hospitals that literally didn’t have supplies. They ran out of essentials like masks, Tylenol, gloves, etc. and Kraft stepped up. Personally, I think every celebrity/famous person with money should be donating right now, but sadly, only a few are. Boston’s governor was literally brought to tears from this selfless gesture. Thank you, Mr. Kraft. #BOSTONSTRONG

A friend of mine, and old co-worker, is a teacher, and a mother to three beautiful children she and her wife adopted (which wasn’t an easy process- they had to fight for their family, and it makes me so happy they are finally the beautiful family of 5 they battled to be). So, she has a lot going on- teaching her students virtually, AND teaching her children at home. Despite these struggles and a crazy hectic daily life, she STILL posted on Facebook to offer her help to any parents struggling to help their kids switch to distance learning. Seriously?? She has such a big heart- when her life is crazy she is still thinking of others and offering her help to them. She is a true hero, and I have a feeling we all know a few people like this and have seen others offering help like this. It’s truly incredible and makes me happy to be alive.

Creativity! Obviously, here at Kail&Co we believe that creativity has the power to help us keep calm in the chaos, and we have noticed many others tapping into their creative minds and abilities. We hope more and more people will begin to explore the creativity that lies within them during this time, and we hope to help many on their journey.

Self Discovery. This one isn’t huge yet, but we have seen some people starting journeys to self-discovery, purposefully or not. Many people are questioning what all of this means- there has to be a lesson in this, right? And, there is. I’m adding social buttons to all Kail&Co accounts below, so go follow them if you don’t already! Please excuse my youtube channel- I JUST set it up today, so there’s not much going on but there will be soon! I am ready to get back to Kail&Co full swing and pour 110% into this brand- I am passionate about sharing my story with others and helping others to find their true self, and figure out what they want to do in life, and how to get to that place. I am also passionate about creativity and my art- I love sharing that with you guys, too. My twitter, Insta, and FB are all great places to get a behind the scenes sneak peek into my life. I am the most personal on twitter, I share the most media on Instagram and share a lot of non-visual media to the Facebook page. I’m hoping to start to use Facebook more, but I want to grow the community a bit, first. I love doing live videos on Instagram to show you guys what I am working on, and I give you guys creative ideas and journal prompts all the time! You won’t be disappointed, I promise! Oh yeah, I love my Pinterest too- it is also full of visuals that inspire me :). If you are an artist or a creative, and feeling ‘stuck’- perhaps you just graduated college and have no desire to get a job with your degree, or you’ve been in the same job ten years and you just aren’t happy anymore- it’s ok. Happiness is attainable. If you are one of those people- keep following Kail&Co and we will help you get there.

If I am missing some awesome things YOU have seen in the past few weeks, comment and I will be more than thrilled to add to the list!

Sneak Peek into the Kail&Co Instagram.

THANK YOU!

Thank you all for your continued support during the COVID 19 chaos- I truly hope I am a source of support to someone out there, as well. Creating and adding these new designs to my Redbubble store today was such a great feeling- for a few hours, I totally forgot about everything else in the world, and all I knew was a joy. I am also thrilled to be able to remind you of all of the GOOD in the world right now.

Finding Beauty

One last little story to leave you all with. Yesterday, I was scrolling through my Snapchat, and I saw my mom sent me a snap. I opened it, and it was a heavenly picture of the golden sun setting above my all time favorite childhood pond. She had captioned it, “Finding Beauty”. This meant so much to me- on social media, Kail&Co motivates our friends and family to always Find the Beauty even in Tiny Moments, and to Share and Spread that beauty with others. By doing so, we can change someone’s whole day- all it takes is opening our eyes and being open to beauty- you don’t even have to find it if you open your heart and soul- it will find you. Thanks, mom, for doing the Kail&Co thing and #FindingBeauty in a world that’s full of toxic news stories and media’s constant scare tactics. I love you!