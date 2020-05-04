New shows and a film announcement arrive for fans on Star Wars Day | CBC News

Disney announced on Monday morning that New Zealand actor and director Taika Waititi will be directing and co-writing a new Star Wars feature film. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via CP) Obi–Wan Kenobi: “May the Force be with you.” May the 4th, or Star Wars Day as it has become known, began as a fan-led initiative inspired by the iconic phrase uttered by“May the Force be with you.”

Now, the force behind the event is the not insignificant corporate muscle of Walt Disney Studios, who use the day to promote the Star Wars galaxy of films, shows and merchandise.

For the generations of fans who find themselves caught in Mickey Mouse’s tractor beam, Disney’s protection of the property can seem onerous at times, as was the case when Disney shared a tweet recently in which it seemed to claim ownership over the #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtag.

By sharing your message with us using <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MayThe4th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MayThe4th</a>, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: <a href=”https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5″>https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5</a> —@disneyplus

While some fans saw this as a step toward the Dark Side, Toronto intellectual property lawyer Casey Chisick says it doesn’t trouble him. For him, it’s a good way to confirm permission. Chisick also commends Disney for giving users a shorthand to signal their acceptance.

The twitter tempest aside, Disney, who bought Lucasfilm in 2012, is using today to promote The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth film in the long running Star Wars saga. Originally scheduled for a July release, the film is available today on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker was received with all the warmth of a Hoth winter by many critics —myself included — earning the lowest rating of the series on Rotten Tomatoes.

With film production now on pause in most of the world, the next iteration of Star Wars is still years away. But the spirit of George Lucas’ space opera is alive and well on the small screen.

It’s encouraging Disney announced on Monday morning that Taika Waititi will be directing and co-writing a new Star Wars feature film, since the New Zealand director is responsible for the best version of Star Wars in recent memory: final episode of The Mandalorian, an episodic TV show.

In 48 minutes, Waititi delivers everything that was missing from The Rise of Skywalker, blending drama, emotional heft and humour, while bringing Star Wars back to its B-movie roots.

With the bounty hunter known only as the Mandalorian and his friends trapped, Waititi executed the kind of last stand Spaghetti Western director Sergio Leone would have been proud of. As the man behind Thor:Ragnarok, Waititi is no stranger to action, and his irreverent style should prevent him from the kind of over-eager fan service that sapped the life from The Rise of Skywalker. The release date for Waititi’s film has not yet been announced.

Speaking of fan service, if you’re looking for something new to watch, check out Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Behind the unwieldy title is a refreshingly informal documentary series where producer Jon Favreau hosts a round table chat with the directors he recruited. Imagine Dinner for Five, but for Star Wars geeks, featuring directors Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard.

If you’re looking for some fresh Star Wars action, check out the final arc of Clone Wars Season 7. The last four episodes titled “The Siege of Mandalore” fill in some of the gaps in the Star Wars universe, taking place in the events leading up to 1977’s A New Hope.

The series conclusion featuring fan favourite Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex premiered this morning on Disney Plus. The action may be computer-animated, but there’s nothing artificial about the emotional finale.