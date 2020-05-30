New South Wales records no new cases of coronavirus for the first time in three weeks

New South Wales has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time in almost three weeks.

NSW Health conducted 9,452 tests in the reporting period, compared with 9,962 in the previous 24 hours.

Just 11 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW in the past 11 days – seven from overseas travellers and four with an unknown local source.

A total of 494,000 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out in the state.

The state has recorded 3092 coronavirus cases to date.

NSW Health warns that despite no cases being recorded, the virus ‘is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms’.

‘As such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of causes remains,’ the update from NSW Health read.

People are encouraged to be tested even with the mildest of symptoms in order to identify any unknown cases quickly.

NSW will from Monday ease restrictions on religious services, weddings and funerals alongside pub and restaurant patronage.

‘The virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms,’ NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Saturday.

‘The risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains real.’

Busier streets in the CBD as shoppers and workers return to Pitt Street shopping mall on May 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Friday that from June 1, up to 20 people can attend weddings, 50 at funerals and 50 at places of worship.

However strict social distancing guidelines would continue to apply.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,184 New South Wales: 3,092 Victoria: 1,645 Queensland: 1,058 Western Australia: 585 South Australia: 440 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 107 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,184 RECOVERED: 6,584 DEATHS: 103

‘It is crucial that worshippers remember to follow health advice. This is particularly important for people with co-morbidities aged over 50 and people aged over 70,’ Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

The government had been wary about adjusting the restrictions on places of worship after observing COVID-19 outbreaks in churches and choirs overseas.

But state religious leaders pushed for the relaxation on service attendance after the government last week announced up to 50 people would be permitted to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1.

Anthony Fisher, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, on Friday said in a statement his church would abide by government health regulations.

The archbishop of the Anglican Archdiocese of Sydney also said Anglican churches were well prepared to return to services of 50 people.

Hand sanitisers will be available at each entrance, churches will be thoroughly cleaned and designated ushers will record attendees’ contact details.

‘We realise that this is not the normality we enjoyed in 2019. We are grateful for the relief, joy and comfort that many parishioners will feel in meeting again in public Christian worship,’ Archbishop Glenn Davies said in a statement.

